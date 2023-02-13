State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Position in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 55,220 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Tilly’s were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 11,387.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 7,060 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 25.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 95,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 19,659 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,706,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,969,000 after purchasing an additional 26,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tilly’s by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,207,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,300,000 after purchasing an additional 43,374 shares during the period. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tilly’s Price Performance

TLYS stock opened at $8.87 on Monday. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.65 and a 1-year high of $13.52. The company has a market capitalization of $264.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tilly’s ( NYSE:TLYS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $177.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.10 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tilly’s, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley increased their price target on Tilly’s from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tilly’s news, insider Jonathon David Kosoff sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total value of $119,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 26.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Further Reading

