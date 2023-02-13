State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $507,000 Holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,217 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SKT. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 19,491 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 350,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,026,000 after acquiring an additional 10,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 89,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 11,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Stock Performance

NYSE:SKT opened at $18.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.48 and its 200-day moving average is $17.34. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.26 and a 52-week high of $20.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.83.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is 122.22%.

SKT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point lowered shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

(Get Rating)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

