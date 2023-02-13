State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $538,000 Stock Position in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Employers were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in Employers by 0.6% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 46,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of Employers by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 30,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Employers by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Employers by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Employers by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 17,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Employers stock opened at $43.12 on Monday. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.58 and a 1 year high of $46.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.97 and a 200-day moving average of $40.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.00%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Employers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

