State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $565,000 Stock Holdings in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MYRG. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MYR Group by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of MYR Group by 11.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 76,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,443,000 after purchasing an additional 8,111 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MYRG opened at $96.57 on Monday. MYR Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.77 and a 12-month high of $102.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.87.

MYRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised MYR Group from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised MYR Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D) and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segments. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

