State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $657,000 Holdings in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in CorVel were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRVL. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CorVel during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CorVel during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of CorVel by 327.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of CorVel by 88.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 50.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CRVL opened at $179.86 on Monday. CorVel Co. has a 1-year low of $129.19 and a 1-year high of $192.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.49 and a 200-day moving average of $154.97. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.08 and a beta of 1.07.

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The company had revenue of $179.39 million during the quarter.

In related news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total value of $153,160.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 441,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,635,456. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brandon O’brien sold 1,668 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total value of $308,846.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,179.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total transaction of $153,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 441,600 shares in the company, valued at $67,635,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,674 shares of company stock worth $6,234,593. Corporate insiders own 48.56% of the company’s stock.

