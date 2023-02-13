State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $667,000 Holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,794 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of WD-40 by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of WD-40 by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of WD-40 by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of WD-40 by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,379 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of WD-40 by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Patricia Q. Olsem sold 438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $78,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Patricia Q. Olsem sold 438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $78,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven A. Brass purchased 586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $170.57 per share, with a total value of $99,954.02. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,724,855.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WD-40 Stock Performance

Separately, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of WD-40 from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

NASDAQ WDFC opened at $173.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88 and a beta of -0.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.16. WD-40 has a 1 year low of $145.16 and a 1 year high of $218.65.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $124.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.70 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 32.44%. WD-40’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WD-40 Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This is an increase from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.49%.

About WD-40



WD-40 Co engages in developing and selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories, and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Asia-Pacific. Its product brands include WD-40 multi-use product, WD-40 specialist, 3-in-one, GT85, X-14, 2000 flushes, carpet fresh, no vac, spot shot, 1001, lava, and solvol.

