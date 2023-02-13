State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $741,000 Stake in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,180 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TWST. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 101.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 3,333.3% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 430.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 155.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 23.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

Shares of TWST opened at $23.70 on Monday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12-month low of $21.78 and a 12-month high of $62.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.90.

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.35. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 27.35% and a negative net margin of 99.23%. The firm had revenue of $54.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.91) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.89 EPS for the current year.

TWST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Twist Bioscience from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.83.

Twist Bioscience Corp. engages in the development of a proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. Its products include genes, oligo pools, Next Generation Sequencing (NGS), variant libraries, synthetic controls, antibody discovery, and SARS-CoV-2 Tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APAC.

