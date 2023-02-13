State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $768,000 Holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,820 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.5% during the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.2% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the third quarter worth $796,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 9.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 102.0% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $196.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.17.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Performance

Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of IIPR stock opened at $88.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.32 and a 200-day moving average of $100.44. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 24.10 and a quick ratio of 24.10. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $81.00 and a one year high of $211.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.16%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.46%.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

(Get Rating)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and Washington.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.