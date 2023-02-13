State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,724 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,338 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 70.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 901 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 94.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 36.9% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. 82.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

In other news, Director David E. Blackford sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $115,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,087 shares in the company, valued at $962,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of M.D.C. stock opened at $37.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 8.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.49. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $27.04 and a one year high of $45.80.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.45). M.D.C. had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.08%.

M.DC Holdings, Inc engages in proving homebuilding and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, and East. The West segment includes operations in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, and Washington. The Mountain segment refers to the operations in Colorado, Idaho, and Utah.

