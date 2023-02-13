State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 3,645 Shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,645 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ECPG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 162.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 33.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 108.2% in the first quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 12,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 44.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,383 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,924,000 after purchasing an additional 34,132 shares in the last quarter.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

Encore Capital Group Price Performance

Encore Capital Group stock opened at $57.38 on Monday. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.06 and a 52 week high of $72.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Encore Capital Group Profile

Separately, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Encore Capital Group from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

(Get Rating)

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.