State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 3,842 Shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Village Super Market were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Village Super Market by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 197,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Village Super Market by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 24,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Village Super Market by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Village Super Market by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Village Super Market by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on VLGEA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Village Super Market from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Village Super Market from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

In other Village Super Market news, EVP John Sumas sold 4,000 shares of Village Super Market stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $92,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,561,790.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VLGEA opened at $22.29 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.27. Village Super Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.09 and a 12-month high of $25.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $323.43 million, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.28.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Village Super Market had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $519.69 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 4th. Village Super Market’s dividend payout ratio is 47.62%.

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of retail sale of food and nonfood products. The company was founded by Nicholas Sumas and Perry Sumas in 1937 and is headquartered in Springfield, NJ.

