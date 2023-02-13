State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Silvergate Capital were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after buying an additional 10,654 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 5,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Silvergate Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Silvergate Capital from $51.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Silvergate Capital from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Silvergate Capital from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.18.

SI opened at $15.00 on Monday. Silvergate Capital Co. has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $162.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.08.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

