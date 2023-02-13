State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 26,276 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Axcelis Technologies Price Performance

ACLS opened at $123.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.63. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.41 and a 12-month high of $128.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $266.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.80 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 19.90%. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 3,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $319,879.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 401,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,156,819.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Axcelis Technologies news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 4,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $337,462.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 393,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,602,868.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 3,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $319,879.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 401,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,156,819.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,810 shares of company stock valued at $1,895,905 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACLS. B. Riley increased their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $105.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.40.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high and medium current, and energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.