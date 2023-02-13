State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,920 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Brink’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Brink’s by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Brink’s by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Brink’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Brink’s by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

BCO opened at $62.74 on Monday. The Brink’s Company has a twelve month low of $48.38 and a twelve month high of $72.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.33 and a 200-day moving average of $57.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.28%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BCO. TheStreet cut shares of Brink’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Latin America, Europe and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

