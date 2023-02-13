State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 406 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Semtech were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Semtech by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 23,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 10,230 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 4.5% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Semtech during the third quarter valued at $1,303,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Semtech by 13.7% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its position in Semtech by 29.3% in the third quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 71,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 16,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ SMTC opened at $32.31 on Monday. Semtech Co. has a 12 month low of $25.29 and a 12 month high of $73.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.51 and its 200 day moving average is $34.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. Semtech had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The business had revenue of $177.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.03 million. Research analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Semtech from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Semtech from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Semtech from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Benchmark lowered their target price on Semtech from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Semtech from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Semtech currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.08.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

