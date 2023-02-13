State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 440 Shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in NV5 Global by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,967,000 after purchasing an additional 8,810 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 65.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

Insider Activity at NV5 Global

In related news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 6,978 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.75, for a total transaction of $982,153.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,091,212. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NV5 Global news, Director Tardan Francois sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $643,356.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,027.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 6,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.75, for a total transaction of $982,153.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,696 shares in the company, valued at $10,091,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NV5 Global Trading Down 1.8 %

About NV5 Global

Shares of NV5 Global stock opened at $126.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.75 and its 200 day moving average is $136.49. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.58 and a 1 year high of $154.97.

(Get Rating)

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.