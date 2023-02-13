State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 4,560 Shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,560 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Verve Therapeutics were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VERV. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 133.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 146.5% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Verve Therapeutics from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Verve Therapeutics to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of Verve Therapeutics stock opened at $20.45 on Monday. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $43.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.09.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

