State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 630 Shares of Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Prometheus Biosciences were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 197.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Prometheus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 1,128.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Prometheus Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Prometheus Biosciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Prometheus Biosciences

In other news, CFO Keith W. Marshall sold 5,000 shares of Prometheus Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $595,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,509. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Prometheus Biosciences news, CFO Keith W. Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $595,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,509. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark C. Mckenna sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total value of $2,974,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,144 shares in the company, valued at $6,561,584.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Prometheus Biosciences Trading Up 4.8 %

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RXDX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $66.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $117.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $67.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $61.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:RXDX opened at $117.51 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.74. Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $122.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 11.19 and a current ratio of 11.19.

Prometheus Biosciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prometheus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prometheus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.