State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Takes $638,000 Position in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 25,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HVT opened at $35.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.76. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $36.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.25 million, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.44.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. They issued a “moderate risk” rating for the company.

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The firm offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company.

