State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Takes $743,000 Position in Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 52,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enhabit during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,221,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Enhabit during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,951,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Enhabit during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,854,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Enhabit by 187.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 408,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,734,000 after acquiring an additional 266,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Enhabit during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EHAB opened at $15.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Enhabit, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $25.25.

EHAB has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Enhabit from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. CJS Securities started coverage on Enhabit in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Enhabit in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Enhabit in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.43.

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

