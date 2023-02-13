Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Shares Purchased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,930 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,178 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $4,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Steven Madden by 28.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Steven Madden by 18.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Steven Madden by 18.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Steven Madden during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Steven Madden in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SHOO shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Steven Madden from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.71.

Steven Madden stock opened at $33.58 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.14. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $45.04.

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Direct-to-Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

