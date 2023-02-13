Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 577 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,695,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $912,376,000 after acquiring an additional 47,904 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 14.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,448,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $868,275,000 after acquiring an additional 694,563 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 3.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,713,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $751,116,000 after acquiring an additional 137,594 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 16.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,090,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,095,000 after acquiring an additional 294,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 13.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,041,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,349,000 after acquiring an additional 234,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Sun Communities from $175.00 to $169.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th. TheStreet lowered Sun Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Sun Communities from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Sun Communities from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Sun Communities from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.86.

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $158.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.12, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.68. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.63 and a fifty-two week high of $193.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.27 and a 200 day moving average of $146.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 171.71%.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

