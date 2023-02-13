Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 1,367 Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,878,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,739,000 after purchasing an additional 53,861 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,759,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,552,000 after purchasing an additional 677,379 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Gates Industrial by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,399,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,131,000 after acquiring an additional 398,367 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Gates Industrial by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,923,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,271,000 after acquiring an additional 800,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Gates Industrial by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,516,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,842,000 after acquiring an additional 143,564 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on GTES shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Gates Industrial from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Gates Industrial from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Gates Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Gates Industrial from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.89.

NYSE:GTES opened at $13.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.56. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $16.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

