Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 2,074 Shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,074 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Eventbrite were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Eventbrite during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Eventbrite by 18,765.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Eventbrite during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Eventbrite by 12.6% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Eventbrite during the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on EB. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Eventbrite from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Eventbrite from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Eventbrite Price Performance

About Eventbrite

NYSE:EB opened at $8.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 2.59. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $16.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

(Get Rating)

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.