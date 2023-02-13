Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates Outperform Rating for Tapestry (NYSE:TPR)

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $52.00 price target on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Tapestry’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Tapestry from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays cut shares of Tapestry from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tapestry from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.18.

TPR stock opened at $44.44 on Thursday. Tapestry has a 1 year low of $26.39 and a 1 year high of $47.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.40.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 36.58%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Tapestry will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,582 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total transaction of $60,954.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,118.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Tapestry by 340.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 2,382.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 968 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

