Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,331 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 23.1% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 24.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 678,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,987,000 after purchasing an additional 134,867 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 157.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 344,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,885,000 after purchasing an additional 210,911 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 7.7% during the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 25,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 67,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total value of $5,924,475.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,638,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 67,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total value of $5,924,475.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,638,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,847 shares of company stock valued at $7,452,053 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $105.56 on Monday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.81 and a 52-week high of $127.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.54. The stock has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.17. Teradyne had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 22.68%. The business had revenue of $731.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.43%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Teradyne from $83.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Craig Hallum raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Teradyne from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Teradyne from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Teradyne from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.52.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

