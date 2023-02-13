Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Stock Position Lowered by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) by 85.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 613,249 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $5,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 92,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,927,000 after buying an additional 12,002 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 266,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,114,000 after acquiring an additional 6,676 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 254,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,510,000 after acquiring an additional 8,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincluden Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 30,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Terreno Realty

In other Terreno Realty news, Director Leroy E. Carlson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $233,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,791 shares in the company, valued at $2,210,395.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Terreno Realty Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TRNO shares. Scotiabank cut Terreno Realty from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Terreno Realty from $74.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Terreno Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

Shares of NYSE TRNO opened at $63.32 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Terreno Realty Co. has a one year low of $50.36 and a one year high of $81.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 0.82.

Terreno Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.48%.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Terreno Realty Corp. is a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W. Blake Baird on November 6, 2009 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.