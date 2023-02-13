The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) by 176.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in AZEK were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AZEK by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 38,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 18,022 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in AZEK by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 198,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 15,389 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in AZEK by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,776,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,036,000 after acquiring an additional 394,801 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in AZEK in the third quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in AZEK by 3.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,163,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,331,000 after purchasing an additional 34,180 shares during the period. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AZEK alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of AZEK from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of AZEK from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AZEK from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of AZEK from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of AZEK from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AZEK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.28.

AZEK Stock Down 1.9 %

AZEK stock opened at $26.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.43, a P/E/G ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.64. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $31.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. AZEK had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $216.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZEK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.