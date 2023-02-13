The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENSG. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,409,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,893,000 after acquiring an additional 288,585 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 398,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,262,000 after buying an additional 183,353 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 3rd quarter worth $10,032,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,677,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,393,000 after buying an additional 109,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 766.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 117,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,638,000 after buying an additional 104,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 16,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,754 shares in the company, valued at $20,232,384. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total transaction of $185,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,423,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 16,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $1,631,136.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 210,754 shares in the company, valued at $20,232,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,253 shares of company stock worth $2,031,901 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $90.47 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.55. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.96. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.29 and a 12-month high of $99.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $809.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The Ensign Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. This is a positive change from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Ensign Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.60.

About The Ensign Group

(Get Rating)

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in providing skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative care services. It operates through the Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The Skilled Services segments includes the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services. The Standard Bearer segment refers to the leasing to skilled nursing and senior living operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.