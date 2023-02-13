The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Acquired by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Kroger in the first quarter valued at $71,410,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Kroger by 476.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,276,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,304 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Kroger by 9.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,522,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,044 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kroger by 291.3% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,189,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,310,000 after acquiring an additional 885,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Kroger by 175.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,306,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,943,000 after acquiring an additional 832,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $1,903,610.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 135,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,003,498.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $275,773.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,870.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $1,903,610.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,003,498.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

KR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Kroger from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Kroger to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.18.

NYSE:KR opened at $44.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $32.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.49. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.30.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.92 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 31.92%. Kroger’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.50%.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

