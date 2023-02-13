Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 26.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,661,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,220,000 after acquiring an additional 347,852 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 506,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,656,000 after purchasing an additional 227,400 shares in the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 374.6% in the 3rd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 280,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,438,000 after purchasing an additional 221,000 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,093,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,353,000. 68.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 935 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total transaction of $75,248.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,598,010.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total transaction of $75,248.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,598,010.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $42,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,385 shares in the company, valued at $648,261.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 246,777 shares of company stock valued at $15,287,938. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SMG shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $56.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.14.

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $76.70 on Monday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $145.26. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.61, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.11.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $0.34. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 11.64% and a positive return on equity of 55.54%. The firm had revenue of $526.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.88) earnings per share. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is presently -32.16%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and sale of products for lawn and garden care and indoor and hydroponic gardening. Its products and services include lawn care, gardening and landscape, hydroponic hardware and growing environments, lighting, controls, and marketing agreement.

