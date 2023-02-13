Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 6.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 50.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 8.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,011,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,723,000 after purchasing an additional 17,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $379,000. 98.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HLF shares. StockNews.com downgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

Herbalife Nutrition Stock Up 0.9 %

Insider Transactions at Herbalife Nutrition

NYSE HLF opened at $16.45 on Monday. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 52 week low of $12.04 and a 52 week high of $44.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.12.

In related news, EVP Henry C. Wang purchased 2,500 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.74 per share, for a total transaction of $31,850.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,080 shares in the company, valued at $523,359.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Alan W. Lefevre bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,296. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henry C. Wang bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.74 per share, with a total value of $31,850.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 41,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,359.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 26,175 shares of company stock worth $332,526 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Herbalife Nutrition

(Get Rating)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.