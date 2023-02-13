Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Stake in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ubiquiti by 7,482.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Ubiquiti during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Ubiquiti during the third quarter worth about $224,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Ubiquiti by 418.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Ubiquiti during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays upped their price objective on Ubiquiti from $221.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Shares of UI stock opened at $279.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.58 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $282.05 and its 200 day moving average is $297.13. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 12 month low of $218.15 and a 12 month high of $350.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is 41.74%.

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

