Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Stock Position in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 111.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,372,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,891,000 after buying an additional 1,251,862 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP lifted its position in New Fortress Energy by 153.9% in the 1st quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,195,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,946,000 after acquiring an additional 724,709 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 579.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 522,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,246,000 after purchasing an additional 445,250 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 243.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 423,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,050,000 after purchasing an additional 300,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,380,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,077,000 after purchasing an additional 285,542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at New Fortress Energy

In related news, major shareholder Energy Transition Holdings Llc sold 6,900,000 shares of New Fortress Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total transaction of $314,364,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,559,846 shares in the company, valued at $1,164,506,583.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Energy Transition Holdings Llc sold 6,900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total value of $314,364,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,559,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,506,583.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Katherine Wanner purchased 3,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.79 per share, for a total transaction of $140,832.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,451,812.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

New Fortress Energy Stock Up 1.8 %

New Fortress Energy Announces Dividend

Shares of NFE stock opened at $40.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.11 and a 12 month high of $63.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.547 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is 255.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research raised New Fortress Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet cut shares of New Fortress Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New Fortress Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Fortress Energy, Inc is a holding company engaged in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

