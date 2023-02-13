Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Stock Position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 233.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 844.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the third quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 31.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 25.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Spectrum Brands to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised Spectrum Brands to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Spectrum Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.33.

Spectrum Brands Price Performance

Shares of SPB opened at $64.07 on Monday. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.93 and a 1-year high of $96.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.74.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $713.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.27 million. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 4.25%. Spectrum Brands’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Spectrum Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.00%.

Spectrum Brands Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company, which engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders’ hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

