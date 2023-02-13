Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 4,760 Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 108,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 252,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 20,438 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in QuantumScape by 184.6% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 16,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 10,943 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in QuantumScape by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 29,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 14,691 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. increased its position in QuantumScape by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 26,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in QuantumScape by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 34,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 8,382 shares in the last quarter. 26.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

QuantumScape Trading Down 4.4 %

NYSE QS opened at $8.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 25.68, a quick ratio of 25.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. QuantumScape Co. has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $22.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 5.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.63.

Insider Transactions at QuantumScape

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, insider Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $72,335.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 657,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,597,307.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,843 shares of company stock worth $446,301. 13.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on QuantumScape from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of QuantumScape from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QuantumScape currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

QuantumScape Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.