Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 620 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JWN. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 44.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 1,224.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the period. 66.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Nordstrom Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JWN opened at $21.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.58. Nordstrom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.52 and a fifty-two week high of $29.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 58.09%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JWN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Nordstrom from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.24.

Nordstrom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.