Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys Shares of 11,380 Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coupang in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Coupang by 1,125.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupang in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. BBR Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupang during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coupang during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on CPNG shares. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on Coupang from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coupang currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Coupang Trading Down 0.9 %

In other Coupang news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $3,652,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,651,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,104,205.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Coupang news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $3,652,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,651,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,104,205.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 35,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $647,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 426,156,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,883,893,640.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 35,500,000 shares of company stock worth $657,152,335 in the last quarter. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CPNG opened at $15.65 on Monday. Coupang, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $27.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a PE ratio of -46.03 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.39.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

