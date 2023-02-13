Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys Shares of 4,038 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,038 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 304,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,075,000 after purchasing an additional 33,614 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 57,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,473,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 655.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 9,813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CHKP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.33.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Shares of CHKP opened at $127.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.76. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $107.54 and a twelve month high of $149.62.

(Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.