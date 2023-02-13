Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Stock Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in News were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NWS. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in News by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 117,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in News by 6.9% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 40,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its stake in News by 1.7% in the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 562,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,673,000 after purchasing an additional 9,427 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in News by 53.1% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 89,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 31,040 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in News by 8,164.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 159,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 157,499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NWS opened at $18.81 on Monday. News Co. has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $23.97. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.34 and a 200 day moving average of $18.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.

