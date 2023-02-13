Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $643,000 Stock Position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 464.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 644.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 34.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 897.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SIX opened at $27.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 2.18. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 12 month low of $16.83 and a 12 month high of $47.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.00.

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.26). Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 6.71% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $504.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.40 million. On average, research analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.79 per share, with a total value of $1,089,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,406,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer purchased 50,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,089,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,400,000 shares in the company, valued at $248,406,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gary Mick purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.94 per share, with a total value of $31,410.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 52,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,544.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 158,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,508,675 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SIX. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Six Flags Entertainment to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.27.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. operates theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

