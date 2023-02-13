Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $695,000 Stock Holdings in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,070 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Core & Main in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Core & Main by 155.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Core & Main during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Core & Main during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Core & Main during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Core & Main from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Core & Main to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Core & Main from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Core & Main from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.11.

Core & Main Price Performance

Core & Main stock opened at $22.16 on Monday. Core & Main, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $26.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.85.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 13th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 5.52%. On average, equities analysts predict that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Core & Main

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

