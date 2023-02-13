Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $866,000 Stake in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,703 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Playtika were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Playtika by 1,904.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 96,334 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Playtika by 5.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 284,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 15,630 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Playtika in the first quarter valued at $130,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Playtika by 624.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 204,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after buying an additional 176,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Playtika by 6.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 68,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 4,415 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Dana Rebecca Gross sold 15,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $130,947.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Playtika Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of PLTK stock opened at $9.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.32 and a 200-day moving average of $9.97. Playtika Holding Corp. has a one year low of $7.81 and a one year high of $21.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.64.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Playtika from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Playtika from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Macquarie cut their price target on Playtika from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Playtika from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Playtika presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.96.

Playtika Profile

(Get Rating)

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

See Also

