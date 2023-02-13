Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 10,480 Shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 86,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,480 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Kyndryl by 3,628.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,387,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,048,000 after buying an additional 16,920,997 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,044,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 122.0% during the 2nd quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 5,373,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953,000 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,583,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,150,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Kyndryl in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Kyndryl from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Kyndryl Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of Kyndryl stock opened at $16.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.93 and a 52-week high of $16.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.86.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Kyndryl had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 25.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.30) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -3.18 EPS for the current year.

About Kyndryl

(Get Rating)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.