Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 8,220 Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,220 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 205,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 56,007 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the second quarter valued at $356,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 3.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 125,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the second quarter valued at $2,782,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 771.3% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 97,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 86,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ALGM shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegro MicroSystems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.83.

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock opened at $42.73 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.89. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.20 and a 12-month high of $44.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.49 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In related news, SVP Joanne Valente sold 1,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $41,310.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,873,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Joanne Valente sold 1,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $41,310.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,873,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Max R. Glover sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $480,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 259,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,325,629.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,068,500 shares of company stock worth $191,316,709. 13.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

