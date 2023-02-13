Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases New Position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 22,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZIM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $63.00 to $26.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.96.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ZIM opened at $22.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.23 and a 12 month high of $91.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.22. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.29.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $9.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.46 by $0.20. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 42.71% and a return on equity of 118.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 37.23 EPS for the current year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were paid a $2.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 52.54%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

