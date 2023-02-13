Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Stake in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in CNA Financial by 36.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 10,174 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in CNA Financial by 407.0% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 15,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 12,510 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CNA Financial during the third quarter worth $2,309,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its position in CNA Financial by 7.7% during the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 7,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in CNA Financial during the third quarter worth $2,989,000. 98.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

Insider Buying and Selling

CNA Financial Price Performance

In related news, EVP Douglas Worman sold 21,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total transaction of $883,174.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,124,080.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CNA stock opened at $44.24 on Monday. CNA Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $35.90 and a 1 year high of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.68.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 7.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNA Financial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

CNA Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CNA Financial Corp. operates as an insurance holding company. It offers commercial property and casualty coverages, including surety. The company’s services include risk management, information services, warranty, and claims administration. Its property and casualty operations consist of three segments: Specialty, Commercial, and International.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.