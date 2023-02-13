Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Reduces Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,467 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NXPI. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 455.0% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $186.47 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $170.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.70. The firm has a market cap of $48.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $132.08 and a 52 week high of $200.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.01%.

NXPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.95.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

