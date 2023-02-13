Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 3,020 Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,020 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JBGS. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 76.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 886.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $190,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JBGS stock opened at $19.66 on Monday. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1 year low of $17.39 and a 1 year high of $30.10. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.15 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.51 and a 200 day moving average of $20.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 225.01%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. Its strategy is to invest in assets within metro-served submarkets in the Washington, DC metropolitan area with high barriers to entry and vibrant urban amenities.

