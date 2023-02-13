Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Takes Position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,820 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAP. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 20.9% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 47.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the second quarter worth about $124,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 20.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp in the second quarter worth $215,000. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Credicorp Trading Down 7.3 %

NYSE BAP opened at $127.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52 week low of $113.21 and a 52 week high of $182.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Credicorp

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $156.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Credicorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.